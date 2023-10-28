College football Week 9 action includes five games with MWC teams. Keep reading to get up-to-date the top performers and results.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Wyoming vs. Boise State

Week 9 MWC Results

Boise State 32 Wyoming 7

Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-4.5)

Boise State (-4.5) Pregame Total: 48.5

Boise State Leaders

Passing: Maddux Madsen (12-for-15, 147 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Maddux Madsen (12-for-15, 147 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: George Holani (20 ATT, 75 YDS)

George Holani (20 ATT, 75 YDS) Receiving: Eric McAlister (10 TAR, 7 REC, 160 YDS, 1 TD)

Wyoming Leaders

Passing: Andrew Peasley (10-for-20, 85 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Andrew Peasley (10-for-20, 85 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Harrison Waylee (10 ATT, 18 YDS)

Harrison Waylee (10 ATT, 18 YDS) Receiving: Treyton Welch (3 TAR, 3 REC, 28 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Boise State Wyoming 443 Total Yards 112 216 Passing Yards 85 227 Rushing Yards 27 2 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 9 MWC Games

UNLV Rebels at Fresno State Bulldogs

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Fresno State (-9.5)

New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: New Mexico (-1)

San Jose State Spartans at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Date: Sunday, October 29

Sunday, October 29 Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Favorite: San Jose State (-10.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.