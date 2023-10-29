The Arizona Cardinals (1-6) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Ravens are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45 points.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Ravens facing off against the Cardinals, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Cardinals vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Cardinals have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

The Ravens have hit the gridiron for seven games this season and have had the lead after the first quarter in all of them.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 0.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time in seven games this year.

In seven games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost two times, and tied one time.

Baltimore's offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

This season, the Cardinals have won the third quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in five games.

In seven games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost one time, and tied three times.

Offensively, Baltimore is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 2.9 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of seven games this year, the Cardinals have been outscored in the fourth quarter six times and outscored their opponent one time.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

Cardinals vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cardinals have been winning after the first half in four games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in three games.

The Ravens have led after the first half in six games this season and have trailed after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

The Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game this season (1-0 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in six games (0-6).

In seven games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and tied one time (1-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.4 points on average in the second half.

