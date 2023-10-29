Lamar Jackson will lead the Baltimore Ravens into their game versus the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Emari Demercado Touchdown Odds

Demercado Odds to Score First TD: +1100

Demercado Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410

Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds

Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +500

Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joshua Dobbs 192.6 (-113) 29.5 (-113) - Marquise Brown - - 50.5 (-113) Rondale Moore - - 23.5 (-113) Trey McBride - - 31.5 (-113) Michael Wilson - - 30.5 (-113) Emari Demercado - 41.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mark Andrews - - 54.5 (-113) Rashod Bateman - - 20.5 (-113) Odell Beckham Jr. - - 30.5 (-113) Gus Edwards - 57.5 (-113) - Zay Flowers - - 58.5 (-113) Justice Hill - 25.5 (-113) - Lamar Jackson 232.5 (-113) 47.5 (-113) -

