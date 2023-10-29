Cardinals vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 8
For their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 4:25 PM , the Arizona Cardinals (1-6) have eight players on the injury report.
Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Their last time out, the Cardinals were beaten by the Seattle Seahawks 20-10.
The Ravens defeated the Detroit Lions 38-6 in their most recent outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OL
|Neck
|Out
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Shoulder
|Out
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kevon Seymour
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Roquan Smith
|LB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jayson Oweh
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click here for Vikings vs Packers
- Click here for Falcons vs Titans
- Click here for Jaguars vs Steelers
- Click here for Jets vs Giants
- Click here for Patriots vs Dolphins
Cardinals vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Ravens or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals Season Insights
- The Cardinals have not been getting things done defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 368.3 total yards allowed per game. They have been more productive offensively, generating 319.9 total yards per contest (19th-ranked).
- The Cardinals are accumulating 18.1 points per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 26 points per game (26th-ranked) on defense.
- The Cardinals' passing offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 180.9 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 23rd with 237.6 passing yards allowed per contest.
- Arizona ranks sixth in the NFL with 139 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 25th with 130.7 rushing yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Cardinals have accumulated 10 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) and committed seven turnovers (ninth in NFL) this season for a +3 turnover margin that ranks 10th in the NFL.
Cardinals vs. Ravens Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Ravens (-9.5)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-500), Cardinals (+375)
- Total: 44.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Ravens-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.