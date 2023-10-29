For their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 4:25 PM , the Arizona Cardinals (1-6) have eight players on the injury report.

Their last time out, the Cardinals were beaten by the Seattle Seahawks 20-10.

The Ravens defeated the Detroit Lions 38-6 in their most recent outing.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyler Murray QB Knee Doubtful Greg Dortch WR Ankle Questionable Elijah Wilkinson OL Neck Out Jalen Thompson S Hamstring Questionable Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Questionable Kevin Strong DL Shoulder Out Krys Barnes LB Hamstring Out Zach Pascal WR Neck Limited Participation In Practice

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kevon Seymour CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Williams S Hamstring Out Roquan Smith LB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Jayson Oweh OLB Ankle Questionable Tylan Wallace WR Hamstring Questionable Keaton Mitchell RB Hamstring Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Cardinals vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: CBS

CBS

Cardinals Season Insights

The Cardinals have not been getting things done defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 368.3 total yards allowed per game. They have been more productive offensively, generating 319.9 total yards per contest (19th-ranked).

The Cardinals are accumulating 18.1 points per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 26 points per game (26th-ranked) on defense.

The Cardinals' passing offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 180.9 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 23rd with 237.6 passing yards allowed per contest.

Arizona ranks sixth in the NFL with 139 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 25th with 130.7 rushing yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cardinals have accumulated 10 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) and committed seven turnovers (ninth in NFL) this season for a +3 turnover margin that ranks 10th in the NFL.

Cardinals vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-9.5)

Ravens (-9.5) Moneyline: Ravens (-500), Cardinals (+375)

Ravens (-500), Cardinals (+375) Total: 44.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.