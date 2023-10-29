How to Watch Cardinals vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Arizona Cardinals (1-6) host the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at State Farm Stadium and will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak.
We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS
Cardinals Insights
- The Cardinals put up 18.1 points per game, 4.2 more than the Ravens give up (13.9).
- The Cardinals collect 48.2 more yards per game (319.9) than the Ravens allow per contest (271.7).
- This season Arizona runs for 43.3 more yards per game (139) than Baltimore allows (95.7).
- This year the Cardinals have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (9).
Cardinals Home Performance
- At home, the Cardinals score more points (25.3 per game) than overall (18.1). But they also allow more (27 per game) than overall (26).
- The Cardinals pick up more yards at home (357.7 per game) than they do overall (319.9), but they also concede more (411.7 per game) than overall (368.3).
- At home Arizona accumulates more passing yards (186 per game) than overall (180.9). But it also allows more passing yards (276.7 per game) than overall (237.6).
- The Cardinals pick up 171.7 rushing yards per game at home (32.7 more than overall), and allow 135 at home (4.3 more than overall).
- The Cardinals convert 41.9% of third downs at home (2.3% more than overall), and concede on 50% at home (3.6% more than overall).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 34-20
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 26-9
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Seattle
|L 20-10
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
