Cardinals vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) visit a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-6) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have lost four games in a row.
Ravens and Cardinals recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Cardinals vs. Ravens Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Ravens
|9.5
|44.5
|-500
|+350
Cardinals vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats
Arizona Cardinals
- Cardinals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 44.5 points in three of seven outings.
- Arizona has a 43.0-point average over/under in their contests this season, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Cardinals are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Arizona has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +350 on the moneyline.
Baltimore Ravens
- The average total in Baltimore's games this season is 42.3, 2.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Ravens have covered the spread five times over seven games with a set spread.
- The Ravens have gone 4-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
Ravens vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Ravens
|24.4
|9
|13.9
|1
|42.3
|1
|7
|Cardinals
|18.1
|22
|26.0
|26
|43.0
|3
|7
Cardinals vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends
Cardinals
- Arizona is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over its last three games.
- The Cardinals have hit the over once in their past three games.
- The Ravens have outscored their opponents by a total of 74 points this season (10.5 points per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 55 points (7.9 per game).
Ravens
- Baltimore has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.
- In its past three games, Baltimore has hit the over once.
- The Ravens have totaled 74 more points than their opponents this season (10.5 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 55 points (7.9 per game).
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.0
|42.7
|43.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.6
|24.7
|26.3
|ATS Record
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|3-0-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|1-2
|0-4
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|43.7
|41.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|25.3
|22.5
|ATS Record
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|2-1
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
