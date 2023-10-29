Will Greg Dortch Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
All of Greg Dortch's stats can be found on this page.
Greg Dortch Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Cardinals have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Zach Pascal (LP/neck): 4 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dortch 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Dortch Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
