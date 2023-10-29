Will Joshua Dobbs hit paydirt when the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Joshua Dobbs score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Dobbs has piled up 232 yards (33.1 per game) on 41 carries with two touchdowns.

Dobbs has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Joshua Dobbs Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Commanders 21 30 132 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 2 Giants 21 31 228 1 0 3 41 1 Week 3 Cowboys 17 21 189 1 0 6 55 0 Week 4 @49ers 28 41 265 2 0 12 48 0 Week 5 Bengals 15 32 166 2 2 3 1 0 Week 6 @Rams 21 41 235 0 1 7 47 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 19 33 146 0 0 7 43 1

