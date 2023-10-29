The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) and Arizona Cardinals (1-6) are scheduled to go head to head at State Farm Stadium on October 29, which means that Lamar Jackson and Joshua Dobbs will be leading the way for the respective teams. Below, we dissect both quarterbacks, spotlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Dobbs this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joshua Dobbs vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Joshua Dobbs 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 7 Games Played 7 62% Completion % 71% 1,361 (194.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,610 (230) 6 Touchdowns 8 3 Interceptions 3 232 (33.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 363 (51.9) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Ravens Defensive Stats

This year, the Ravens have been led by their defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 13.9 points allowed per game. They also rank third in total yards allowed (271.7 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Baltimore is top-10 this season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 1,232 total passing yards allowed (176 allowed per game). It also ranks first in passing TDs allowed (four).

Against the run, the Ravens rank 12th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (670) and second in rushing TDs allowed (two).

On defense, Baltimore is 11th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 36.9%. It is first in red-zone efficiency allowed at 23.5%.

Who comes out on top when the Ravens and the Cardinals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 233.5 yards

: Over/Under 233.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cardinals Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Ravens have been driven by their defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 13.9 points allowed per game. They also rank third in total yards allowed (271.7 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Baltimore's defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 1,232 total passing yards allowed (176 per game).

Against the run, the Ravens have ceded 670 total rushing yards (12th in NFL) and rank 19th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

Defensively, Baltimore ranks first in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 23.5%. It is first in third-down efficiency allowed at 36.9%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.