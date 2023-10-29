Joshua Dobbs vs. Lamar Jackson in Week 8: Cardinals vs. Ravens Preview, Stats
The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) and Arizona Cardinals (1-6) are scheduled to go head to head at State Farm Stadium on October 29, which means that Lamar Jackson and Joshua Dobbs will be leading the way for the respective teams. Below, we dissect both quarterbacks, spotlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.
Cardinals vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS
Joshua Dobbs vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup
|Joshua Dobbs
|2023 Stats
|Lamar Jackson
|7
|Games Played
|7
|62%
|Completion %
|71%
|1,361 (194.4)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,610 (230)
|6
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Interceptions
|3
|232 (33.1)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|363 (51.9)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|5
Ravens Defensive Stats
- This year, the Ravens have been led by their defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 13.9 points allowed per game. They also rank third in total yards allowed (271.7 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Baltimore is top-10 this season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 1,232 total passing yards allowed (176 allowed per game). It also ranks first in passing TDs allowed (four).
- Against the run, the Ravens rank 12th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (670) and second in rushing TDs allowed (two).
- On defense, Baltimore is 11th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 36.9%. It is first in red-zone efficiency allowed at 23.5%.
Lamar Jackson Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 233.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Cardinals Defensive Stats
