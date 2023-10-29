Marquise Brown will be running routes against the second-best passing defense in the NFL when his Arizona Cardinals play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

So far this year Brown has 32 grabs (on 60 targets) for a team-high 383 yards and three scores, averaging 54.7 yards per game.

Brown vs. the Ravens

Brown vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Baltimore has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 176 passing yards the Ravens concede per contest makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Ravens have put up four touchdowns through the air (0.6 per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the league in that category.

Marquise Brown Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown, in four of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Brown has been targeted on 60 of his team's 230 passing attempts this season (26.1% target share).

He has 383 receiving yards on 60 targets to rank 98th in NFL play with 6.4 yards per target.

Brown has tallied a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

Brown (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 30.4% of the time in the red zone (23 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

