Marquise Brown vs. the Ravens' Defense: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Marquise Brown and the Arizona Cardinals meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium, where they'll face Geno Stone and the Baltimore Ravens defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cardinals pass catchers' matchup against the Ravens' pass defense, check out this article.
Cardinals vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens
|59.2
|8.5
|22
|71
|7.26
Marquise Brown vs. Geno Stone Insights
Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense
- Marquise Brown paces his team with 383 receiving yards on 32 catches with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Arizona's passing offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 10th-last in the league with 1,266 passing yards (180.9 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 27th (5.5).
- The Cardinals are midde-of-the-road this year in points scored (18.1 per game), ranking 22nd in the league.
- Arizona, which is averaging 32.9 pass attempts per game, ranks 21st in the league.
- In the red zone, the Cardinals rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, passing the ball 23 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 60.5%.
Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense
- Geno Stone has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 28 tackles and four passes defended to his name.
- In the air, Baltimore has given up 1,232 passing yards, or 176 per game -- that's the fifth-lowest amount in the NFL.
- The Ravens have given up the fewest points in the NFL, 13.9 per game.
- Baltimore has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.
- The Ravens have allowed a touchdown pass to three players this season.
Marquise Brown vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats
|Marquise Brown
|Geno Stone
|Rec. Targets
|60
|18
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|32
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12
|11
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|383
|28
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|54.7
|4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|101
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|4
|Interceptions
