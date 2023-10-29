Marquise Brown and the Arizona Cardinals meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium, where they'll face Geno Stone and the Baltimore Ravens defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cardinals pass catchers' matchup against the Ravens' pass defense, check out this article.

Cardinals vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 59.2 8.5 22 71 7.26

Marquise Brown vs. Geno Stone Insights

Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense

Marquise Brown paces his team with 383 receiving yards on 32 catches with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Arizona's passing offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 10th-last in the league with 1,266 passing yards (180.9 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 27th (5.5).

The Cardinals are midde-of-the-road this year in points scored (18.1 per game), ranking 22nd in the league.

Arizona, which is averaging 32.9 pass attempts per game, ranks 21st in the league.

In the red zone, the Cardinals rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, passing the ball 23 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 60.5%.

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 28 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

In the air, Baltimore has given up 1,232 passing yards, or 176 per game -- that's the fifth-lowest amount in the NFL.

The Ravens have given up the fewest points in the NFL, 13.9 per game.

Baltimore has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Ravens have allowed a touchdown pass to three players this season.

Marquise Brown vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

Marquise Brown Geno Stone Rec. Targets 60 18 Def. Targets Receptions 32 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 383 28 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54.7 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 101 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

