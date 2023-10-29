The Arizona Cardinals (1-6) host the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at State Farm Stadium and will look to halt a four-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Ravens vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably greater margin (21.4 points). Take the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 82.9%.
  • The Ravens have won four of the six games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
  • Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -485 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
  • The Cardinals have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Arizona has entered two games this season as the underdog by +370 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Baltimore (-9.5)
    • The Ravens have covered the spread five times this season (5-2-0).
    • Baltimore is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
    • The Cardinals are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games it has played as 9.5-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 1-1.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (44.5)
    • These teams average a combined 42.5 points per game, 2.0 less points than the over/under of 44.5 set for this matchup.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 39.9 points per game, 4.6 less than the over/under for this game.
    • In the Ravens' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).
    • The Cardinals have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

    Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    7 230 8 51.9 5

    Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    7 194.4 6 33.1 2

