Best Bets, Odds for the Ravens vs. Cardinals Game – Week 8
The Arizona Cardinals (1-6) host the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at State Farm Stadium and will look to halt a four-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.
When is Ravens vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably greater margin (21.4 points). Take the Ravens.
- The Ravens have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 82.9%.
- The Ravens have won four of the six games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -485 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Cardinals have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Arizona has entered two games this season as the underdog by +370 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.
Other Week 8 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (-9.5)
- The Ravens have covered the spread five times this season (5-2-0).
- Baltimore is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- The Cardinals are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 9.5-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 1-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (44.5)
- These teams average a combined 42.5 points per game, 2.0 less points than the over/under of 44.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 39.9 points per game, 4.6 less than the over/under for this game.
- In the Ravens' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).
- The Cardinals have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).
Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|230
|8
|51.9
|5
Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|194.4
|6
|33.1
|2
