Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore has a tough matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are conceding the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 176 per game.

Moore has 17 receptions for 113 yards this year. He has been targeted 28 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moore and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Moore vs. the Ravens

Moore vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed three opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 176 passing yards per game conceded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Ravens have allowed four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks first among NFL defenses.

Watch Cardinals vs Ravens on Fubo!

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moore with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moore Receiving Insights

In three of seven games this year, Moore has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has been targeted on 28 of his team's 230 passing attempts this season (12.2% target share).

He has 113 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 134th in league play with four yards per target.

Moore does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

He has 8.3% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 54 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.