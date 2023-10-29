When Rondale Moore hits the gridiron for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 8 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has chipped in with 17 receptions for 113 yards. He's been targeted 28 times, producing 16.1 yards per game.

Moore does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

He has one rushing TD in seven games.

Rondale Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3 3 33 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 14 0 Week 3 Cowboys 6 4 8 0 Week 4 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 5 3 26 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 4 30 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 4 2 2 0

Rep Rondale Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.