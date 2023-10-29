Trey McBride Week 8 Preview vs. the Ravens
Trey McBride has a tough matchup when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Ravens allow 176 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.
McBride has posted 170 yards on 15 receptions, averaging 24.3 yards per game this year.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on McBride and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
McBride vs. the Ravens
- McBride vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games
- Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.
- The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.
- Baltimore has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.
- The 176 passing yards per game given up by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is first in the NFL by conceding 0.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (four total passing TDs).
Watch Cardinals vs Ravens on Fubo!
Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Ravens
- Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on McBride with BetMGM Sportsbook.
McBride Receiving Insights
- McBride has received 9.1% of his team's 230 passing attempts this season (21 targets).
- He has been targeted 21 times, averaging 8.1 yards per target (48th in NFL).
- McBride does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
McBride's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Seahawks
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.