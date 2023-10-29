Will Zach Pascal Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zach Pascal was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals take on the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Seeking Pascal's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Pascal has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 19 yards on four receptions (4.8 per catch) and zero TDs.
Zach Pascal Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pascal 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|4
|19
|12
|0
|4.8
Pascal Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|4
|3
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
