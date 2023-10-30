Alek Thomas vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs are all tied up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .230.
- Thomas has recorded a hit in 70 of 129 games this year (54.3%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.1%).
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (10.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.4% of his games this year, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (5.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Scherzer (13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
