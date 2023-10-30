The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs are all tied up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .230.

Thomas has recorded a hit in 70 of 129 games this year (54.3%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.1%).

Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (10.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.4% of his games this year, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (5.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings