On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Barrett Hayton going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Barrett Hayton score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayton stats and insights

  • Hayton is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.
  • Hayton has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

