The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.118 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 going into Game 3 of the World Series.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while batting .258.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Walker has recorded a hit in 101 of 171 games this year (59.1%), including 42 multi-hit games (24.6%).

He has gone deep in 30 games this year (17.5%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven in a run in 68 games this season (39.8%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 44.4% of his games this season (76 of 171), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings