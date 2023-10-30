Christian Walker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.118 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 going into Game 3 of the World Series.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while batting .258.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Walker has recorded a hit in 101 of 171 games this year (59.1%), including 42 multi-hit games (24.6%).
- He has gone deep in 30 games this year (17.5%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven in a run in 68 games this season (39.8%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (76 of 171), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has put up a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
