The Arizona Coyotes, including Clayton Keller, take the ice Monday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Keller in that upcoming Coyotes-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Clayton Keller vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:30 per game on the ice, is -2.

Keller has a goal in four of seven contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Keller has a point in six of seven games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of seven games this year, Keller has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Keller has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Keller having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 4 8 Points 8 4 Goals 2 4 Assists 6

