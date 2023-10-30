The Arizona Coyotes (3-4) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5) on Monday, with the Coyotes coming off a loss and the Blackhawks off a win.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 20 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Coyotes' 19 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 19 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 19 goals during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nick Schmaltz 7 2 6 8 6 4 42.9% Clayton Keller 7 4 4 8 2 6 63.6% Sean Durzi 7 3 2 5 3 1 - Matias Maccelli 7 1 4 5 4 2 - Logan Cooley 7 0 5 5 2 1 41.5%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 24 goals allowed (three per game) is 12th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 18 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 27th in the league.

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 23 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 18 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players