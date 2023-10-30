Coyotes vs. Blackhawks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 30
The Arizona Coyotes (3-4) have -190 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5), who have +155 moneyline odds, on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-190
|+155
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals only twice this season.
- The Coyotes have been a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).
- This season the Blackhawks have three wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.
- Arizona has had moneyline odds set at -190 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Chicago has a record of 3-4 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.