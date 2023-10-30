Coyotes vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Arizona Coyotes (3-4), coming off a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, host the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5) at Mullett Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS. The Blackhawks took down the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game.
Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-190)
|Blackhawks (+155)
|6
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and won.
- Arizona has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Coyotes a 65.5% chance to win.
- Arizona's seven matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals four times.
Coyotes vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|19 (25th)
|Goals
|18 (27th)
|20 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|24 (12th)
|8 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (24th)
|7 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (5th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes offense's 19 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes are ranked seventh in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 20 total goals (2.9 per game).
- They're ranked 19th in the league with a -1 goal differential .
