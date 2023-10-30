The Arizona Coyotes host the Chicago Blackhawks at Mullett Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nick Schmaltz and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Schmaltz is Arizona's top contributor with eight points. He has two goals and six assists this season.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4 at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Clayton Keller has eight points (1.1 per game), scoring four goals and adding four assists.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 1 0 1 6 at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 2 at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Connor Bedard has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with three goals and two assists.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Oct. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Bruins Oct. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Oct. 16 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.