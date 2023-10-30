Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Monday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) going head to head against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 6-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The previous 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (50.5%) in those contests.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win 42 times in 89 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 21
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 23
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 24
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 27
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 28
|@ Rangers
|W 9-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 30
|Rangers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Max Scherzer
|October 31
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|November 1
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
