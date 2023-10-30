Monday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) going head to head against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (50.5%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 42 times in 89 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule