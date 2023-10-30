Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the World Series. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET on Monday, October 30 at Chase Field. The series is currently tied 1-1.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -105. A 9-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 66, or 58.9%, of the 112 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a record of 66-46 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 50, or 50.5%, of the 99 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 42-47 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +110 2nd 1st

