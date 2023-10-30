Corbin Carroll and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers meet at Chase Field on Monday (starting at 8:03 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has collected 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line so far this year.

Carroll hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Phillies Oct. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has collected 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (13-6) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 27 starts this season.

Scherzer has started 27 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 22 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Oct. 23 2.2 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Astros Oct. 18 4.0 5 5 5 4 1 at Blue Jays Sep. 12 5.1 3 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Sep. 6 3.0 6 7 7 4 2 vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 so far this season.

Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .217 with three walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .327/.390/.623 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Astros Oct. 22 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

