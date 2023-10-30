The World Series rolls on Monday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on FOX from Chase Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 1-1 tie in the series. Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks while the Rangers have not named their starter.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Pfaadt (3-9) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 18 starts this season.

Pfaadt has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - - 11/1/2023 Rangers - Home - -

