How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for World Series Game 3
The World Series rolls on Monday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on FOX from Chase Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 1-1 tie in the series. Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks while the Rangers have not named their starter.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.
- Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Pfaadt (3-9) will make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 18 starts this season.
- Pfaadt has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Zack Wheeler
|10/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Aaron Nola
|10/24/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Ranger Suárez
|10/27/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Nathan Eovaldi
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jordan Montgomery
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Max Scherzer
|10/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|11/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
