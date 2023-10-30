Evan Longoria vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Monday, Evan Longoria (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 3 of the World Series all tied up 1-1.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 43 of 87 games this season (49.4%), including nine multi-hit games (10.3%).
- In 12.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (28.7%), including three multi-run games (3.4%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .221 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.