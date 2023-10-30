Gabriel Moreno vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .284.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 71 of 120 games this year (59.2%), including 32 multi-hit games (26.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (45 of 120), with two or more RBI eight times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 33 of 120 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .221 batting average against him.
