Gabriel Moreno -- hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .284.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 71 of 120 games this year (59.2%), including 32 multi-hit games (26.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (45 of 120), with two or more RBI eight times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 33 of 120 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings