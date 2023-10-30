Can we anticipate Jack McBain lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McBain stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, McBain has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

McBain has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.