On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Joshua Brown going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown 2022-23 stats and insights

Brown scored in four of 68 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Brown produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.9 shots per game, sinking 5.9% of them.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blackhawks allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.

The Blackhawks earned two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

