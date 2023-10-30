Ketel Marte vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .578 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the World Series all tied up 1-1.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Marte is batting .250 during his last outings and is riding a 14-game hitting streak.
- In 120 of 163 games this season (73.6%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 46 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).
- He has homered in 26 games this year (16.0%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has had an RBI in 60 games this year (36.8%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 74 games this season, with multiple runs 22 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
