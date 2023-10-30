The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .578 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the World Series all tied up 1-1.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Marte is batting .250 during his last outings and is riding a 14-game hitting streak.

In 120 of 163 games this season (73.6%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 46 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).

He has homered in 26 games this year (16.0%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Marte has had an RBI in 60 games this year (36.8%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 74 games this season, with multiple runs 22 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings