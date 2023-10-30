Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 going into Game 3 of the World Series.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 49th in slugging.
- Gurriel is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 109 of 159 games this season (68.6%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this year (58 of 159), with more than one RBI 20 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.0%.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has put up a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.