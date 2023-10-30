There is high school football competition in Maricopa County, Arizona this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 30

Location: Mesa, AZ

Thursday

Sandra Day O'Connor High School at Mountain Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 2

Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Conference: Desert Valley

Desert Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Paradise Valley High School at North Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Casteel High School at Corona del Sol High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinnacle High School at Saguaro High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Horizon High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Mountain High School at Notre Dame Preparatory

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Northeast Valley

Northeast Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Salpointe Catholic High School at Brophy College Preparatory

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arcadia High School at Arizona College Preparatory

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Apache Junction High School at Eastmark High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Canyon High School at Barry Goldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Pointe High School at Desert Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Higley High School at Williams Field High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Conference: San Tan

San Tan How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder Creek High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunrise Mountain High School at Canyon View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Waddell, AZ

Waddell, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Fria High School at Cactus Shadows High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Yuma Catholic High School at Northwest Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Basha High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ Conference: Premier

Premier How to Stream: Watch Here

American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Queen Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Verrado High School at Desert Edge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ Conference: Desert West

Desert West How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Chapel High School at Mesquite High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Cesar Chavez High School at Tolleson Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Tolleson, AZ Conference: West Valley

West Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyslope High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesa High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Conference: East Valley

East Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Seton Catholic Preparatory High School at La Joya Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcos de Niza High School at Poston Butte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Dobson High School at McClintock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School - Mesa at Red Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Conference: East Valley

East Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

West Point High School at Westview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3

Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Chandler High School