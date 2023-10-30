The Arizona Coyotes, Matias Maccelli included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Maccelli in that upcoming Coyotes-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Maccelli has averaged 15:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Maccelli has scored a goal in one of seven games this season.

Maccelli has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Maccelli has an assist in three of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Maccelli goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Maccelli has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 4 5 Points 2 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

