Can we anticipate Michael Carcone finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Carcone scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Carcone has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

