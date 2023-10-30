Can we anticipate Michael Carcone finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carcone stats and insights

  • In one of six games this season, Carcone scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Carcone has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.