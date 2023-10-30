In the upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Nick Bjugstad to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

Bjugstad has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Bjugstad has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

