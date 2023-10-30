For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sean Durzi a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

Durzi has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

