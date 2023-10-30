Sean Durzi and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. Prop bets for Durzi in that upcoming Coyotes-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Durzi vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Durzi Season Stats Insights

Durzi has averaged 23:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

In three of seven games this year, Durzi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Durzi has a point in four of seven games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of seven contests this season, Durzi has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Durzi has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Durzi has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Durzi Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 3 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.