Should you wager on Travis Boyd to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Boyd 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In 13 of 82 games last season, Boyd scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He posted two goals (plus eight assists) on the power play.
  • Boyd's shooting percentage last season was 16.0%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.
  • The Blackhawks shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

