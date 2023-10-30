Should you wager on Travis Boyd to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Boyd 2022-23 stats and insights

In 13 of 82 games last season, Boyd scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He posted two goals (plus eight assists) on the power play.

Boyd's shooting percentage last season was 16.0%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.

The Blackhawks shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

