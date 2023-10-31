On Tuesday, Alek Thomas (.519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 2-1.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Thomas has recorded a hit in 70 of 130 games this year (53.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (16.9%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.2% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.9% of his games this year (48 of 130), he has scored, and in nine of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings