Corbin Carroll vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 series lead.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 161 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 112 of 168 games this year, with multiple hits 52 times.
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.5% of his games this season, Carroll has notched at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.5%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Heaney (10-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 147 1/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- His last time out came in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up only one hit.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.