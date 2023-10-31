Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) taking on the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Diamondbacks will look to Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- Bookmakers have not installed the Diamondbacks as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 70 times and won 42, or 60%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 42-28 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 23
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 24
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 27
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 28
|@ Rangers
|W 9-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 30
|Rangers
|L 3-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Max Scherzer
|October 31
|Rangers
|-
|Joe Mantiply vs Andrew Heaney
|November 1
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
