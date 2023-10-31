Tuesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) taking on the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Diamondbacks will look to Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Bookmakers have not installed the Diamondbacks as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 70 times and won 42, or 60%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 42-28 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 53.5% chance to win.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

Diamondbacks Schedule