On Tuesday, October 31 at 8:03 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series. Joe Mantiply will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while Andrew Heaney will take the hill for the Rangers. The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Rangers.

The Rangers are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-115). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Mantiply - ARI (2-2, 4.62 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 42 (60%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 42-28 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Diamondbacks have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (54.5%) in those games.

This year, the Rangers have won 23 of 44 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +240 2nd 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.