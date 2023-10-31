The World Series rolls on Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers live on FOX from Chase Field. The Rangers would take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a Game 4 win, while the Rangers hope to tie the series up heading into Game 5. Joe Mantiply is starting for the Diamondbacks, while the Rangers have not named their starter.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with 166 home runs. They average one per game.

Arizona ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .408.

The Diamondbacks have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.324).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Mantiply (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without giving up a hit.

He will attempt for his fifth straight outing without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers L 3-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joe Mantiply Andrew Heaney 11/1/2023 Rangers - Home - -

