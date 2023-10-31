Emmanuel Rivera vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 2-1.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.
- Rivera will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 during his last games.
- Rivera has had a hit in 49 of 90 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 17 times (18.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 90), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Rivera has an RBI in 26 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.260
|AVG
|.261
|.285
|OBP
|.340
|.341
|SLG
|.373
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|18
|24/5
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
