Eric Gordon plus his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Gordon, in his most recent appearance, had 21 points and four assists in a 126-104 win over the Jazz.

In this article we will break down Gordon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-102)

Over 16.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-111)

Over 2.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were last in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 123.1 points per contest.

The Spurs gave up 45 rebounds on average last season, 26th in the NBA.

Conceding an average of 26.8 assists last year, the Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the league.

On defense, the Spurs conceded 12.6 made three-pointers per game last year, 22nd in the league.

Eric Gordon vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 28 5 0 1 1 0 1 12/8/2022 31 14 2 4 2 1 0

