On Tuesday, Evan Longoria (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 2-1 series lead.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .223.

Longoria has recorded a hit in 43 of 88 games this year (48.9%), including nine multi-hit games (10.2%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (12.5%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has an RBI in 23 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

