Evan Longoria vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Evan Longoria (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 2-1 series lead.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .223.
- Longoria has recorded a hit in 43 of 88 games this year (48.9%), including nine multi-hit games (10.2%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (12.5%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has an RBI in 23 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.