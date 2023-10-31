On Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .225 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead entering into Game 4 of the World Series.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 71 of 121 games this season (58.7%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (26.4%).

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 121), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 45 games this season (37.2%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 27.3% of his games this year (33 of 121), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.5%) he has scored more than once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings